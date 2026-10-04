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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Police crackdown on mule bank accounts used by cyber criminals

Police crackdown on mule bank accounts used by cyber criminals

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The police have advised people to never share their personal or financial details, including OTPs, passwords, contacts etc, with anyone.
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With an aim to curb rising cybercrimes, the cyber cell of the state police has initiated the verification of suspicious banks accounts to find out mule accounts. Fraudsters, mostly digital scammers, use a mule bank account for illegal transactions without the actual customer knowing that his account was being used for such activities.

During the process, the police will scrutinise the KYC details of bank account holders, along with the amount and the nature of transactions done.

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After investigation, the police will proceed to freeze mule accounts, besides initiating legal action by registering an FIR against the account holder. The police have appealed to people to immediately alert them if they notice any suspicious transaction in their bank accounts. The police have advised people to never share their personal or financial details, including OTPs, passwords, contacts etc, with anyone.

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Besides, the police have also asked people to immediately report any case of cyber fraud by dialing the free cybercrime helpline number 1930. They said that filing a complaint within three hours of a cybercrime increases the chances of the recovery of the lost money as well as the arrest of the accused.

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