7 persons held in cheating case of Junior Office Assistant exam in Himachal’s Sundernagar

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 25
The police have arrested seven persons in connection with a cheating case of Junior Office Assistant exam conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission at MLSM College in Sundernagar in this district on Sunday.
The accused arrested are Rakesh Kumar, Gopal, Viki, Vivek, Joginder, Balwant and Anit- all natives of Mandi.
Yesterday, the examination authorities of MLSM College in Sundernagar had informed the police that one candidate, Rakesh Kumar, was spotted cheating during the exam. The police team rushed to the spot and detained the accused for interrogation.
According to SP Shalini Agnihotri, the police received a complaint from the examination authorities that a candidate was found cheating during the exam. The authorities seized some cheating material from the possession of the accused candidate.
"During investigation, it was found that one accused teacher, Gopal, had circulated the question paper on the mobile of Rakesh Kumar before the commencement of the exam to help him. Six persons were found to be involved. A clerk in the examination centre had helped Rakesh by providing him a cheating slip," said the SP.
The SP stated that another candidate, Anit Kumar, had also checked the question paper on the mobile of Rakesh. It is suspected that Anit too, had cheated in the exam.
The SP said the police have seized 10 mobiles from the accused and a cheating slip from Rakesh as evidence.
"During investigation, it was found that the question paper was leaked only to Rakesh Kumar and Anit Kumar before the exam,” said the SP.
"A case has been registered and investigation is under way," she said.
