Police detect Rs 210 crore scam in forex trading in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 9

Police have detected Rs 210 crore scam in forex trading in Mandi district.

They have arrested an accused from Delhi and another from Haryana.

SP Soumya Sambasivan said the company was operating as QFX brand in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The company had opened its two offices in Mandi.

The accused were taking deposits in lakhs by promising 60 per cent returns to the customers. The company trapped around 100 people in Mandi district.

The SP said the company was operating in Mandi district since July 2021 and had opened its offices in Sadar and Nagchala.

After getting complaints from the depositors, the police started investigation and found that the accused had done fraud of Rs 210 crore in seven states. The major amount was deposited from Mandi district.

The SP said the police had frozen the amount of Rs 30 lakh of the accused and a process is under way to seize their properties in different states.

