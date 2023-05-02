Police disburse protesting truck union members

Our Correspondent

Una, May 1

The police today disbursed a group of protesters outside the Indane LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation at Raipur Sahoran-Mehatpur in Una subdivision, which comprised members of the Mehatpur Truck Union. They were protesting against the orders of the HP High Court, which had recently restrained them from causing hindrance in the transportation of LPG cylinders.

Till some time ago, the Mehatpur Truck Union had been entrusted with the responsibility of transporting empty and filled cylinders by the bottling plant. However, the plant management decided to adopt the tendering process and on the basis of a bid, the task was awarded to a private firm.

Fearing retaliation by the truck union, the management had approached the High Court. The orders, which were issued a couple of days ago, restrained the truck union members from disrupting the functioning of the plant. However, the union members had been staging a protest outside the gate of the bottling plant since yesterday.