Police go digital, switch to e-filing of FIRs, chargesheets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

The state police have completely switched over from the manual registration of FIRs to the digital mode. Even chargesheets are now being filed online.

A meeting of the State Apex Committee of the Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary RD Dhiman, here today. Integrating the e-system into recording FIRs and the preparation of chargesheets has been possible due to the implementation of the CCTNS in all police stations across the state.

The meeting, which was also attended by DGP Sanjay Kundu, reviewed the progress, implementation, rollout and the utilisation of funds under the CCTNS project. Principal Secretary (Home) and senior police officers also attended it.

The CCTNS data is being shared with the National Data Centre, New Delhi, for its integration with the national database on a daily basis. Chargesheets of cases are also being filed electronically and are being shared with the courts.

The implementation of the CCTNS project was started in the state in 2009 with the signing of an MoU between the HP Government and the Central Government in September, 2009. At present, the CCTNS is successfully operational at 246 places, which includes police stations, offices of DSPs, SPs and higher offices.

Besides, various queries and reports are being generated for the assistance of investigating officers (IOs) and the preparation of periodic statistical reports.

The HP Police have been awarded the first rank among the hilly and Northeastern states in the CCTNS two years in a row i.e. in 2020 and 2021. The state has also bagged the first rank overall at all-India level in the implementation of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System.

The CCTNS is a Centre-funded mission-mode project initiated by the Union Home Ministry under the National e-Governance Plan. It aims to create a comprehensive and integrated e-system to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing, especially at the police station level.