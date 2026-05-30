Police launch manhunt after violent road rage episode in Manali

The Manali police have officially registered a criminal case, following a shocking incident of road rage on the Kullu-Manali highway, that was captured on video and went viral across social media platforms.

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The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, is currently on the run after allegedly attacking a truck driver with a sickle and damaging his vehicle.

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According to an official complaint filed at the Manali police station on May 29, the complainant, Prem Chand, a resident of Gahar village of Seobagh, was driving a Himachal-registered truck from Kullu to Leh. He was transporting tiles and was accompanied by a conductor, identified as Thakur Das.

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The police report states that around 6 pm, as the truck approached Hotel Neelam in Rangri, the driver of a Hyundai Venue, later identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Rangri village, overtook the truck. The accused then suddenly stopped his vehicle in front of the truck, blocking the road and began hurling abuses and arguing aggressively.

The situation escalated rapidly. Police investigations reveal that the accused attempted to open the truck’s window. He then retrieved a sickle from the trunk of his own car, returned to the truck and smashed the driver-side window. After breaking the glass, the accused allegedly removed the truck’s ignition key from the complainant and fled the scene.

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Fortunately, the truck driver and his conductor suffered no physical injuries during the attack. Two eyewitnesses, Suresh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, who were present at the location, have confirmed witnessing the entire sequence of events.

Based on the complaint and corroborating evidence, including the widely circulated viral video, Manali police have registered a formal case (FIR) against the accused. The case has been filed under multiple sections of the BNS including Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 324(2) (mischief by destroying or damaging property) and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Authorities have confirmed that efforts to locate and apprehend the accused are under way. A police spokesperson stated. “We are reviewing all available evidence, including the viral video and are pursuing multiple leads to arrest the accused at the earliest.”

Police have also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing unverified footage and to report any information regarding the accused’s whereabouts to the nearest police station or Manali police directly.

The incident has reignited concerns about road safety and aggressive driving on the state’s popular tourist routes, particularly during peak travel seasons. Authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against anyone endangering public safety on the highways. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.