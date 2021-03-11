Police officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

In a reshuffle of top-level police officers, ADGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV and ACB), SP Singh will now hold the charge of ADGP (CID). He will also continue to hold the charge of Commandant General, Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence.

Satwant Atwal, who has returned from Central deputation, will be the new ADGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. She will also hold the additional charge of the ADGP, Prisons and Correctional Services.

PD Prasad (awaiting posting) will go as IGP (Southern Range) on the superannuation of Himanshu Mishra on May 31, while IGP (SV and ACB) Rameshwar Singh Thakur will be the IGP (CID Intelligence). Ranjana Chauhan, at present SPO, Lokayukta, will go as SP, Prisons (Shimla).