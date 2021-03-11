Police official flouts traffic rules

The police is expected to not only enforce the law but also set an example while practicing them. However, some senior police officials can be seen jumping queues of vehicles that are caught in a traffic jam. This only adds to the chaos. Even vehicles of ministers do not flout the rules. The erring officials never get penalised. Higher authorities should take action against such officials. — Vikrant, Shimla
Drains overflowing
Water overflows from many drains, inundating the adjoining roads, after every downpour. This is causing inconvenience to commuters. Many drains overflow as they are choked due to garbage and debris. The MC should clear the drains immediately. — Satish, Shimla
Dense network of cables causing inconvenience
In Sector 4 of New Shimla, the dense network of cable wires is causing inconvenience to the people. Residents of many houses aren't even able to open their windows. The issue has been reported to the Shimla Municipal Corporation on several occasions but no action has been taken so far. — Ramit, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
