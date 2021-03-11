Police on high alert in Solan, Sirmaur

Solan, May 30

An alert has been sounded in the border areas of Solan and Sirmaur in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shimla tomorrow and the gruesome killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab.

Vehicles entering the state are being checked and an additional police force has been deployed at Parwanoo, said Virender Sharma, SP, Solan.

As an inclement weather forecast for tomorrow, the Solan police have geared up for the possibility of the Prime Minister travelling by road if his flight was unable to land in Shimla. The probable routes have been worked out in coordination with senior officials.

Three zones have been made from Solan to Shoghi where 200 men have been deployed. They will ensure sanitisation of the area. Even the widening of the Parwanoo-Kaithlighat road has been put on hold.

Intensive night patrolling will be undertaken while vigil has been stepped up in hotels and guesthouses.

In Sirmaur district, various inter-state barriers in Paonta Sahib, especially those leading to Uttarakhand, are being strictly monitored. These include the Yamuna barrier, Khodri Majri, Kilod, Jong and Meenas inter-state barriers. Security has been stepped up after the information was received this afternoon that the suspects of Sidhu Moosewala’s killing had been nabbed from Dehradun , said police sources.

The police force has been requisitioned from Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh mainly for the Prime Minister’s visit. This has created an additional challenge for the police to man the borders with utmost alertness.—TNS

Road routes worked out