Police quarters inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a residential building of the Police Department in Solan today. He assured the department of providing adequate funds for the modernisation and training of the force to improve its functioning and effectiveness.

Sukhu released a Coffee Table Book titled ‘Experience the Waters of Himachal’, published by the department. DGP Sanjay Kundu provided the Chief Minister with an overview of various activities of the Police Department.