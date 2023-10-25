Police recover cannabis from NIT hostel

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 24

Following the death of an MTech student, Sujal Sharma, due to drug overdose yesterday, around 110 gm of cannabis (marijuana) was reportedly found at a hostel on the campus of the NIT during a police inspection.

It was reported that 69.38 gm of cannabis was found from a room of a final year student at the Himgiri hostel. The police had arrested the accused and a case under Section 226/23 of the IPC has been registered.

The police also found a packet of cannabis weighing 42.96 gm from the bushes near the Vindhyachal hostel. The death of the student and the recovery of drugs have brought to fore the drug menace that dogs the prestigious institute.

The police also arrested five alleged drug peddlers, identified as Vernit Verma of Shimla district, Varun Sharma of Sirmaur district, Sushil of Uttar Pradesh and Rajat and Ishant from Hamirpur.

SP Akriti Sharma said the police have started a special drive to apprehend the drug peddlers and addicts in the district. She said drug peddlers target students in schools and colleges as they are highly impressionable.

#drug menace #Hamirpur