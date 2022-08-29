Police stations of Himachal Pradesh to have crèches for kids of women cops

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, August 28

With the increase in the number of women personnel, police stations will be equipped with crèche facilities for their children. At present, Himachal is among the top five states with a maximum number of women police personnel (13.7 per cent).

DGP Sanjay Kundu has asked the officers concerned in all 13 police lines in the districts, seven battalion headquarters and all 11 women police stations to identify the accommodation for opening of crèches.

“Six policewomen have been deployed in all police stations and it has come to our notice that they are facing difficulties in taking care of their children as in a large number of cases, the families are living alone and husband is also working,” he said.

As per guidelines of the National Crèches Scheme, a crèche must have a minimum space of 6-8 sq. ft per child (total 150-200 sq. ft for 25 children) to ensure that the children can play, rest and learn without any hindrance. Ideally, the crèches should have two rooms or a large hall, a kitchen, toilet and playing area. Una, Chamba, Kangra and the 5th IRDN have taken lead in this initiative.

“We have also written to the state government to increase the women percentage in the police to 33 per cent,” said the DGP, adding, “We have reserved 25 per cent posts of constable and 33 per cent posts of sub-inspector for women.”

Women and children are the victim in over 50 per cent cases and under the new progressive laws, the women police are required for cases related to children and women.