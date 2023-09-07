Police step up campaign against drug trafficking

Palampur, September 6

The drug trade on the rise, the Police Department has stepped up its campaign against drug trafficking in Palampur, Baijnath and Jaisinghpur region and made some arrest over the past week. The police arrested a resident of Khundian and seized 452 gm charas. In another case, the police seized 4.5 gm heroin from a youth. Both suspects have been booked under the NDPS Act.

Following the death of local youth Akash due to drug overdose a few days ago, the police had arrested three persons involved in supplying drugs to local youths in Palampur and adjoining areas.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said one of the arrested suspects, Sidharth, who had injected Akash with an excessive amount of drug, was booked under Section 304-A of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

#Palampur