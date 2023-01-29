 Police stop screening of BBC documentary at Himachal Pradesh University : The Tribune India

Police stop screening of BBC documentary at Himachal Pradesh University

SFI, cops engage in verbal duel | Matter being probed: SP

Police stop screening of BBC documentary at Himachal Pradesh University

The police and SFI activists engage in an altercation at HPU. Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 28

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) today screened the controversial BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’ on the campus of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here for around 12 minutes this evening before they were stopped by the police. The screening of the documentary started at 6 pm before the police intervened. The police action led to a verbal duel between them and the SFI members. Later, the SFI members started a protest and raised slogans against the Central Government and the state police. There was a sizable gathering of students, including SFI members, to watch the documentary.

Harish Thakur, SFI president of HPU campus, said, “It is our democratic right to watch the documentary and attack on democracy won’t be tolerated. We were screening the first part of the documentary when police personnel stopped it. We have circulated the web link of the documentary on WhatsApp and also provided the QR code for everyone to watch it. When stopped by the police, students started watching the documentary on their mobile phones and laptops.”

Meanwhile, the HPU Registrar issued a circular stating that it had been brought to the notice of the HPU that the SFI was screening the controversial BBC documentary on the varsity campus despite a ban imposed on it by the Central Government. The telecast of the documentary was likely to create a law and order situation in the university, so the student organisation was ordered to immediately stop its screening on the campus, it stated.

SP, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said, “We are examining all aspects related to the screening of the documentary and will take action accordingly. We are awaiting the response of the university, as the documentary screening was scheduled there. After investigating all aspects thoroughly, we will initiate action.”

BJP state co-media in-charge Karan Nanda has written a letter to the SP and urged him to stop the screening of the documentary and appropriate action in the matter.

