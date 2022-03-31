Police team attacked in Mandi village

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 30

A police team was assaulted by accused Chamaru Ram and his family members at Kotla village in Mandi district on Tuesday. The police went there to settle a scuffle between two brothers.

According to the police, Chamaru and his brother had a land dispute and a stay order was issued by the court. Chamaru violated the order and even fought with his brother Rajmal, who later informed the police. The police team rushed to the spot, along with a revenue officer, but the accused and his family pelted them with stones.

Padhar DSP Lokender Negi said two policemen received minor injuries, while Sub Inspector Hem Raj received injuries on his head and his arm was fractured. The accused hit the SI on the head and dragged him on the ground. His uniform was also torn off. Four persons had been arrested. —