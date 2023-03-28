Police team attacked in Paonta Sahib, 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 27

Slum dwellers of Bangala Colony at Kunja Matralia village in Paonta Sahib in the district attacked a police team that had gone there to arrest an accused in a theft case last evening. Two policemen were injured in the incident.

The accused had stolen electric wires and other items from a tubewell owned by a government department. The Paonta Sahib police had registered an FIR in the case on March 20.

DSP Ramakant Thakur said two policemen were injured when a group of 10 to 12 men and women carrying stones obstructed a police team from arresting the accused. They pelted the police team with stones and also scuffled with it. They did not allow the cops to arrest the accused.

Five youths — Karan (20), Aakash (47), Mohit (25), Rohit (24) and Arvish (42) — have already been arrested in the theft case. A search is on to arrest the remaining accused. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 353, 332, 109, 114 and 225(B), IPC, has been regarded against them at the Purruwala police station.