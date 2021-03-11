Police team heads for Dharamsala to quiz four examinees

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 7

A police team will visit Dharamsala to question four candidates arrested in the constable recruitment paper leak case.

WhatsApp chat exposed scam The case pertains to a viral WhatsApp chat where a youth received an offer that the question paper of the police constable written examination was available for Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The Arki police had arrested six youth in the case more than three weeks ago. The police are probing whether these six candidates, who had appeared in the written exam for constable recruitment held on March 27, had purchased the leaked paper, as three of them had cleared it.

Three of the four candidates arrested earlier had cleared the written exam while the one who had failed had made the chat viral. Those who had cleared the exam had secured marks above 60 marks and the same was mentioned in the viral chat.

The police, however, are yet to trace the Whatsapp caller, who had offered to sell the paper as the arrested youth had deleted the call details.

The SP said that the cellphones of the youth had been confiscated and they were being sent to the Hyderabad-based forensic lab to retrieve the deleted data. The Junga-based forensic science lab could not retrieve the WhatsApp logs. He added that the family members and acquaintances of the six arrested youth had been quizzed but it could not established that they paid money to purchase the paper.

In the viral chat, the messages were screen recorded and it is being alleged that 25 persons would be required to pay Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to secure the question paper. The chatters also said that this was the last chance and earlier the written exam was not so tough. One person said that he “would only take 60 marks to play safe”.

The 3.37 minutes chat also named a few people, who were later arrested. One participant was also asked to come to Solan early the next day where the exam was to be held.