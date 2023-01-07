Police team heads to Chennai for duty meet

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

A 20-member team of the state police left for Chennai from Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur district yesterday to participate in the five-day 23rd All-India Police Duty Meet.

Led by Bir Bahadur, team manager and Deputy Commandant of the 6th India Reserve Batallion, Dhaula Kuan, the team will participate in the shooting competition in Chennai from January 9.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay Kundu, has extended his best wishes to the team for the upcoming tournament.

The 6th IRB at Dhaula Kuan had selected the police team at a state-level shooting competition. The selected policemen were later given a month’s coaching at Nahan by the battalion staff.

As many as 126 police personnel had participated in the competition in pistol, revolver and rifle events like 15-yard squatting, 25-yard battle crouch, 100-yard standing position, 200-yard kneeling position, 300-yard prone position and 300-yard snap position.

The top-three position holders are participating at the national-level competition to be held in Chennai.