Police tried to disrupt Nadaun health camp at behest of government, alleges Bharmour MLA

It was unfortunate that the government used the police and officials to interrupt a health checkup camp organised at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, said Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday. He added that he had come to Nadaun to provide medical consultation to the people of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Assembly constituency. He said that there were repeated attempts to create hurdles in organising the medical camp. He alleged that the organisers had to change the venue of the health checkup camp thrice as efforts were made to disrupt it. Dr Janak Raj, a senior neurosurgeon, said that instead of providing support to the medical camp, the government tried to deprive people of specialised health consultation.

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