Police working to trace missing child, accused in murder case of Lahaul-Spiti woman, says Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said joint efforts were being made by the Himachal and Punjab police to nab the accused in the murder of a 28-year-old woman at Madgraon village in the Udaipur area of Lahaul-Spiti.

Agnihotri was replying to the issue raised by Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana during zero hour in the Vidhan Sabha today. He said Sapna, who had gone to Kullu for her daughter’s medical treatment on August 4, had gone missing and an FIR had been registered for murder and kidnapping on her husband’s complaint on August 13.

He said it was on August 14 that her body was found in Kiratpur. “Her daughter is still missing and the Punjab and Himachal police are jointly making efforts to locate her. The accused is suspected to be from Jammu and Kashmir, who had been living in Lahaul-Spiti,” he said.

He assured that all possible efforts were being made to trace the child and the accused, involved in the crime. An SIT had been constituted to trace the missing child, he added.