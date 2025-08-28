DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Police working to trace missing child, accused in murder case of Lahaul-Spiti woman, says Dy CM

Police working to trace missing child, accused in murder case of Lahaul-Spiti woman, says Dy CM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri in Shimla on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said joint efforts were being made by the Himachal and Punjab police to nab the accused in the murder of a 28-year-old woman at Madgraon village in the Udaipur area of Lahaul-Spiti.

Advertisement

Agnihotri was replying to the issue raised by Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana during zero hour in the Vidhan Sabha today. He said Sapna, who had gone to Kullu for her daughter’s medical treatment on August 4, had gone missing and an FIR had been registered for murder and kidnapping on her husband’s complaint on August 13.

He said it was on August 14 that her body was found in Kiratpur. “Her daughter is still missing and the Punjab and Himachal police are jointly making efforts to locate her. The accused is suspected to be from Jammu and Kashmir, who had been living in Lahaul-Spiti,” he said.

Advertisement

He assured that all possible efforts were being made to trace the child and the accused, involved in the crime. An SIT had been constituted to trace the missing child, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts