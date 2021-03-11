Police zero in on Solan paper leak kingpin, a Rajasthan IT official

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 25

The police have zeroed in on a Chittorgarh-based income tax assistant, Sandeep Tailor, believed to be the kingpin of the paper leak scam in Solan.

Tailor is a resident of Shanti Nagar Industrial Area, Sikar. A Arki police team is camping in Rajasthan to arrest Tailor, who had received Rs 3 lakh each from seven candidates of Solan and Arki through middlemen Virender and Dev Raj. The duo was arrested on May 21 and their interrogation led the police to Tailor, who had paid them Rs 50,000, said SP, Solan, Virender Sharma.

Pinku, an agent arrested earlier, was known to Tailor since 2017-18, as both had worked for the BSNL in Shimla. Tailor had later joined the Income Tax Department in Rajasthan.

Virender (29) hails from Simlta village while Pinku (27) hails from Patta village in Arki. They were arrested by the Arki police on April 17 after a 3.37-minute video chat went viral showing candidates discussing the leaked question paper. They had paid Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh for the paper to an agent.

The probe has revealed that the duo made 80 to 90 per cent of the payment to Tailor online and paid the remaining amount in cash.

Agents ran disposable glass factory in Shimla