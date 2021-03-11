Police zero in on Solan paper leak kingpin, a Rajasthan IT official

Ambika Sharma
Solan, May 25
The police have zeroed in on a Chittorgarh-based income tax assistant, Sandeep Tailor, believed to be the kingpin of the paper leak scam in Solan.
Tailor is a resident of Shanti Nagar Industrial Area, Sikar. A Arki police team is camping in Rajasthan to arrest Tailor, who had received Rs 3 lakh each from seven candidates of Solan and Arki through middlemen Virender and Dev Raj. The duo was arrested on May 21 and their interrogation led the police to Tailor, who had paid them Rs 50,000, said SP, Solan, Virender Sharma.
Pinku, an agent arrested earlier, was known to Tailor since 2017-18, as both had worked for the BSNL in Shimla. Tailor had later joined the Income Tax Department in Rajasthan.
Virender (29) hails from Simlta village while Pinku (27) hails from Patta village in Arki. They were arrested by the Arki police on April 17 after a 3.37-minute video chat went viral showing candidates discussing the leaked question paper. They had paid Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh for the paper to an agent.
The probe has revealed that the duo made 80 to 90 per cent of the payment to Tailor online and paid the remaining amount in cash.
Agents ran disposable glass factory in Shimla
- Some cash was deposited in the bank account of Sandeep Tailor’s wife
- Arrested agents Virender and Pinku ran a small-scale industry manufacturing disposable cups and glasses at Ganahatti in Shimla
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres