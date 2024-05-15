Political parties briefed about poll process

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 14

Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta detailed the electoral schedule and guidelines at a meeting with representatives of various political parties held in Nahan today.

The DC outlined key dates in the election timeline, noting that the last date to file nominations was today, followed by scrutiny on May 15 and withdrawal by May 17.

The DC urged political parties to strictly follow the model code of conduct during campaign rallies, meetings and other electoral activities.

In addition to urging compliance with election guidelines, The DC called upon political parties to proactively promote voter awareness to enhance democratic participation and increase voter turnout.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur