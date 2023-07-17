 Politics over relief aid unacceptable: Anurag Thakur lashes out at Cong govt in Himachal : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Politics over relief aid unacceptable: Anurag Thakur lashes out at Cong govt in Himachal

Politics over relief aid unacceptable: Anurag Thakur lashes out at Cong govt in Himachal

Said a sum of Rs 361 crore was released in two installments to the state government

Politics over relief aid unacceptable: Anurag Thakur lashes out at Cong govt in Himachal

Union minister Anurag Thakur visiting the damaged Ghaluwal bridge in Una on Monday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Una, July 17

Taking a dig at the Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said the state government was hell-bent on doing petty politics over relief funds instead of expressing gratitude.

His remarks come in view of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's claim that the rain-battered state has not received any assistance from the central government.

"It is surprising that people who take the help of the Centre are saying this...," Thakur said, adding that "it is unacceptable".   

Talking to reporters after visiting the damaged Ghaluwal bridge here, he asserted that the people of the state know who is helping them.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will help those affected by the disaster and will not do any politics on the relief amount given to the state. We do not want to do any kind of politics on this issue. This is the time to help the people of Himachal," the information and broadcasting minister said.

A total of 118 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the hill state since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency response centre. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 4,415 crore. 

Detailing the Centre's intervention in aiding the state, Thakur said Air Force helicopters along with 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sent for rescue operations, while a sum of Rs 361 crore was released in two installments to the state government.  

The state, however, had rebuffed the claims with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Sunday saying that the said amount was released annually by the Centre to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and added that BJP leaders must know the facts and not lie to the people of the state.  

Thakur also lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his reported statement over water flowing from Himachal into Punjab, and said in such a time, "every state should fight this disaster by building relations with each other rather than making irresponsible statements".

Meanwhile, the Union minister and BJP's Hamirpur MP asked district officers to complete various development work in stipulated time and work swiftly with mutual cooperation for the people's welfare.   

He also instructed for speeding up the construction work of PGI Satellite Centre in the state.

 

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Una

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

2
Amritsar

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

3
Punjab

Double blow to 1,550 Fazilka farmers

4
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

5
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

6
Himachal

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

7
Haryana

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

8
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

10
Nation

Ultras 'sneaking into' Manipur, Jaishankar cautions Myanmar

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders converge for 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

Congress calls meeting 'game changer' | Yechury says Mamata ...

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

To be first such NDA meeting of this scale during the second...

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...

Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35

Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35

A total of 26,250 people have been evacuated from the waterl...

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...


Cities

View All

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Gurugram University’s former dean arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of assistant professor

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking