Poll exhibition, signature campaign to sensitise the voters in Shimla

Shimla, September 24
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey inaugurated an election exhibition at Gaiety Theatre here today.
The exhibition showcases Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities pertaining to electoral processes organised in districts under the UTSAV campaign.
The commission evinced a keen interest in the exhibition and also interacted with the DCs, who were present there to explain the activities being undertaken in their districts.
The exhibition will be displayed till September 26. The commission also launched an “election song” for the awareness of voters.
A live performance of the song was also given by the HP Police Band, ‘Harmony of the Pines’. Besides a skit on electoral awareness was performed by the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Government Degree College, Arki, and a lively interaction with the audience by state icon Radio Jockey Shalini.
The commission felicitated election icons. Earlier, the CEC launched a signature campaign by signing on the wall set up for the awareness of voters.
