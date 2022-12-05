Poll officer visits Una counting centres

Una, December 4

The Una district Election Department today reviewed the preparedness for the counting of votes, which is scheduled to be done at two places in the district – Government College, Una, for the Una, Haroli and Kutlehar Assembly segments and Government College, Amb, for the Chintpurni and Gagret constituencies.

District Election Officer Raghav Sharma visited both counting stations and directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency and speed in the counting process. He has issued orders to all department heads not to sanction leave to any employee.

Meanwhile, Returning Officer Dr Nidhi Patel, was present at the dry run of the standby generator kept in case of a power failure at the counting station at the Government College.