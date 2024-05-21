Poll official reviews election preparedness in Sirmaur

Nahan, May 20

In light of the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Jang Bahadur Yadav, the General Observer for the Shimla constituency and Indian Administrative Officer, chaired a critical meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Nahan today.

During the meeting, Yadav assessed the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming elections in Sirmaur, placing significant emphasis on maintaining law and order within the district. Key updates included the deployment of 712 police personnel to ensure security, alongside the organisation of an inter-state coordination meeting, aimed at facilitating seamless election operations.

To bolster security, five check points have been established at strategic entry routes from adjoining states, each equipped with CCTV cameras.

DEO and DC Sumit Khimta reported the activation of 20 flying squads, 39 static surveillance teams, five video viewing teams, 11 video surveillance teams, five accounting teams, and five assistant expenditure officers, all tasked with overseeing various election-related activities.

