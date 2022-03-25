Poll on mind, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls meeting on relief to owners hit by Kiratpur-Manali four-laning

Dipender Manta
Mandi, March 24
Fearing setback in the next Assembly polls, the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government has decided to hold a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee here on April 1 to address issues concerning landowners affected by the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project.
Resentment growing
- Landowners hit by Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project are demanding higher relief
- In 2017, BJP had ‘promised’ to address their concerns
- Despite protests, affected people yet to get hiked relief
They have been demanding enhanced compensation for the acquisition of their agricultural land, besides commercial and residential properties. A large number of people were affected by the four-lane project in Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts.
Providing enhanced compensation to them was one of the promises made by the BJP in the last Assembly elections. Though the party came to power in December 2017, the issue could not be resolved till date, resulting into resentment among the affected people. Their anger was visible during the byelection to the Mandi parliamentary constituency earlier this year.
Brig Khushal Thakur (retd), patron of the Sangharsh Samiti, yesterday apprised Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, who is chairperson of the sub-committee, of the growing resentment against the BJP.
He told the minister that any further delay in meeting their demands would have a bearing on the upcoming Assembly elections.
Thakur said a meeting of the sub-committee would be held in Mandi on April 1 to resolve the issue. Brajesh Mahant, samiti president, said, “The BJP had promised to address our concerns on priority. Four years have passed, but nothing concrete was done. We are now hopeful of an early resolution.”
