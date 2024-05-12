Poll preparations reviewed in Mandi

Mandi: Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg on Saturday convened a meeting of nodal officers appointed for various poll-related activities in the district. During the meeting, Garg instructed them to ensure compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. He said all nodal officers should discharge their responsibilities with full dedication. He said to increase the voting percentage, more and more voters should be encouraged to exercise their franchise. He said at polling stations where less than 60 per cent voting took place in the last elections, booth-level icons should be made and the maximum number of awareness camps should be organised. PAGE 3

