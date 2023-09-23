Poll promises not fulfilled, BJP to protest in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 22

Nihal Chand, president of the Mandi district BJP unit, said today that the party would protest against the Congress government in front of the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on September 25 for not fulfilling poll promises.

He said, “During the Congress rule in the state, law and order has deteriorated. Recently, a woman was maltreated by her in-laws in Hamirpur district. Her face was blackened and she was paraded in the village. The Congress government closed over 1,000 institutions opened by the previous BJP government. The Congress could not fulfil the 10 guarantees given to people before the Assembly elections held last year.”

#BJP #Congress #Mandi #Shimla