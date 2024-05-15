Poll rehearsal to be held on May 23, 24

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 14

The preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Sirmaur district has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of revised training sessions for presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers. The rehearsals will now be conducted on May 23 and 24.

Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta highlighted the importance of these rehearsals in aligning with the guidelines set forth by the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh. The second phase of the training aims to equip election officials with necessary skills and knowledge required to perform the election duty.

On the May 23, the training sessions will commence at various locations. Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Postgraduate College, Nahan, will host the training session for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers at 10 am, followed by a session for polling officers at 2 pm.

Similarly, on the May 24, training sessions will be conducted at Government College, Sangrah, for officials in Renuka Ji and at Government Senior Secondary School, Saranha, in the Pachhad Assembly constituency.

For the Paonta Sahib Assembly Constituency, the training will be held on the May 23 and 24, at Government College, Paonta Sahib. The session for presiding officers start at 10 am and assistant presiding officers at 2 pm. On May 24, training for polling officers will be held in two sessions.

In the Shillai Assembly constituency, the second rehearsal programme is scheduled to take place at Government College, Shillai, on May 24 at 10 am.

All the programmes will be conducted under the supervision of respective Assistant Registration Officers, SDMs and election officials.

