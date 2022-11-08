Poll results to set direction of national politics: Congress

Mandi, November 7
Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said today that the BJP government was a government of “jumlebazi”, which makes false promises to people during election time. “The election results in Himachal Pradesh will decide the
direction of the country’s politics,” she added.
She said that the BJP wanted to change the tradition of the same party government not repeating in Himachal but it could not be changed.
She said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should go to people with the report card of his government but he was instead indulging in “jumlebazi”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...