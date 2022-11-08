Poll results to set direction of national politics: Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 7

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said today that the BJP government was a government of “jumlebazi”, which makes false promises to people during election time. “The election results in Himachal Pradesh will decide the

direction of the country’s politics,” she added.

She said that the BJP wanted to change the tradition of the same party government not repeating in Himachal but it could not be changed.

She said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should go to people with the report card of his government but he was instead indulging in “jumlebazi”.