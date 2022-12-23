Poll roll preparation in 5 Shimla wards ordered

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 22

The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered the resumption of the process for the preparation of electoral rolls of five wards — Summerhill, Boileauganj, Tutikandi, Nabha and Phagli — of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Shimla. As per the programme issued by the commission here today, the final publication of the electoral rolls will have to be done on or before January 31.

The elections to the civic body are pending since June 2022. The commission could not hold the elections within the stipulated time because the delimitation of two wards – Nabha and Summerhill — was challenged in the high court, leading to the suspension of the electoral process in these five wards. The election commission, however, had issued the programme for the preparation of electoral rolls in the remaining 36 wards on July 5 and had notified the electoral rolls on August 8.

The Election Commission has issued the programme for the preparation of the electoral rolls in these five wards after “Supreme Court granted stay on the orders/ judgement, dated September 21, 2022, of the High Court”.

As per the programme, the period for filing claims and objections is before December 26. Revising authorities will have to decide claims and objections by January 16 and appeals could be filed before the electoral roll registration officer up to January 19. These appeals will have to be decided by electoral roll registration officers by up to January 28 and the final publication of the electoral rolls will on or before January 31.

#Shimla