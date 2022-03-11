Poll win testimony to people's faith in BJP, says Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 10

The BJP’s win in the Assembly elections in four states is a victory over the deceptive propaganda of opposition parties, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal here today.

Dhumal said the pandemic had restricted the development process, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP governments in respective states had proved that they had worked for the welfare of people and the electorate reposed their trust in the BJP once again.

The elections results were due to the relentless efforts of the Central and state governments for the people of the four states.