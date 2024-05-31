Polling staff gears up for D-day in Chamba

Chamba, May 30
Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal today said polling parties from all the five Assembly constituencies in the district have departed for their respective polling stations for the elections on June 1.
He stated that out of the 123 polling parties under the Churah Assembly constituency, 121 have departed today, while two polling parties comprising female personnel will depart on May 31.
All 122 polling parties under the Chamba Assembly constituency, 113 under the Dalhousie Assembly constituency and 121 under the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency have departed.
He added that all 39 polling parties under the Pangi sub-division of the Bharmour Assembly constituency have been dispatched, while 109 polling parties under the Bharmour sub-division have also left.
Additionally, two polling parties comprising women staff, one team of young personnel and one team of differently-abled personnel will depart on May 31.
