Polls in sight, cops intensify security at railway stations

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 23

Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has intensified vigil at railway stations and junctions in Kangra and other parts of the state. The GRP, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, have stepped up checking, besides patrolling on the railway tracks.

Additional SP (traffic tourist and railways), Narvir Singh Rathour, told The Tribune that Police Department personnel were deployed in the Railway Police Force for investigation of criminal cases at railway tracks and railway stations. He said the duties of the GRP had been increased at railway stations and junctions in Shimla, Una and Kangra districts to ensure that no suspicious element could enter the state with an intention of committing any criminal or subversive act.

He said the drive would be intensified vigorously and additional security arrangements would be made to maintain peace and security in the state.

As per police information, services of the GRP could be utilised for railway track patrolling and professional investigation in cases of railway sabotages. The HP Police had deployed as many as 70 police personnel of all ranks in the GRP to maintain law and order, detect and investigate the criminal offences occurring in the railway jurisdiction.

At present, only two police stations of the GRP are functional in Shimla and Kangra. Keeping in view the increase in number of commuters, more railway police stations should be established across the state, especially Kangra. ASP Rathour said a proposal for new railway police stations would be submitted to the concerned higher authorities.

