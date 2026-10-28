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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pollution board fines Parwanoo MC Rs 11.85 lakh for violation of solid waste management rules

Pollution board fines Parwanoo MC Rs 11.85 lakh for violation of solid waste management rules

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The environmental compensation of ~11.85 lakh has been imposed on the civic body over improper solid waste management at the municipal waste processing site at Sector 5 in Parwanoo.
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The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 11.85 lakh on the Executive Officer, Municipal Council of Parwanoo, for persistent violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The action follows repeated inspections by the Regional Office, HPSPCB, Parwanoo, revealing improper solid waste management at the municipal waste processing site at Sector 5. Major deficiencies included the accumulation of mixed and unsegregated waste, irregular lifting of waste, besides improper covering of the site, resulting in leachate generation. This not only triggers contamination risk to the Sector 5 nullah and the Sukhna Nullah but also adversely affects the quality of the two water bodies.

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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is also monitoring the water quality of these seasonal nullahs as they flow into the Ghaggar river in Haryana.

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The inspection team also noticed a foul odour and stray cattle rummaging through the waste, triggering pollution and the menace of flies at the waste processing site. In utter violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, sanitation workers engaged in various activities like the segregation and processing of waste were found without appropriate personal protective equipment.

The indifference of the civic body to address the concerns expressed by the HPSPCB is amply reflected in persistent non-adherence to the rules though several show-cause notices and directions have been issued to it. The civic body took no effective corrective measures, prompting the pollution control board officials to impose an environmental compensation of Rs 11.85 lakh, as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), evoking the “polluter pays principle”.

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As per this principle, an entity causing pollution is liable to bear the mitigation costs for cleanup, prevention as well as compensation to victims. The Municipal Council has been directed to deposit the compensation amount within seven days, failing which further action will be initiated, as per environmental laws and rules.

Anil Kumar, Regional Officer, HPSPCB, reiterated the importance of scientific solid waste management, proper segregation and disposal of waste, prevention of leachate contamination and the protection of public health and the environment.

The NGT had in its detailed order issued in July expressed serious concern over shortcomings in solid and liquid waste management in Himachal Pradesh. The tribunal had directed the state government to take time-bound measures to address unscientific waste disposal in both urban and rural areas.

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