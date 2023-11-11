Pollution board officials ponder over unauthorised sale of scrap

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 10

In a bid to stop the unauthorised sale of the scrap generating from industries, the State Pollution Control Boards of Haryana and Himachal will depute staff at the inter-state borders to check the vehicles transporting such material.

Sarsa river worst hit Water quality of Sarsa river in Baddi figures among seven critically polluted river stretches by the Central Pollution Control Board. Its air quality was rated as moderate in the air quality index.

An inventory of industries, type and quantity of scrap generated by the industries operating in the bordering pockets would be prepared by both states by month end. These key decisions were discussed at a recent joint meeting held between officials of the two states at Panchkula.

Chief Executive Officer of the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority and Panchkula DC Lalit Jain, chairman and member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and officers of the pollution board from Parwanoo and Baddi pondered over the problem at the joint meeting.

Jain said in a bid to curb water pollution in the Sarsa river and air pollution in the area, the scrap dealers operating at Marrawala, lying at the border of Barotiwala-Haryana, would be registered by the Haryana SPCB. They would be permitted to operate only after securing the requisite consent to operate from the board. It would be ensured that they had the GST numbers and operated through registered vehicles as a majority of the vehicles used in transporting scrap were not registered.

The industry in the bordering pockets like Parwanoo and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh would ensure that they sold their plastic, glass and metal scrap only to the authorised scrap dealers registered by the board. This will ensure scientific disposal of the waste at the authorised facility, Jain said.

It was found that the scrap dealers who were operating unauthorisedly from Marrawala burnt and washed scrap in the Sarsa river, which led to air and water pollution.

Scrap dealing is a multi-crore venture in the state’s industrial hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, which houses 90 per cent of the state’s industry. The dealers not only enjoy political patronage, but they operate with impunity and care two hoots for the norms. Efforts to streamline the scrap dealers in the past have met with little success though they continue to cause air and water pollution in the area.

#Environment #Pollution #Solan