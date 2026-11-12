Pollution board orders closure of 12 stone crushers in Kangra, Mandi

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has ordered the closure of 12 stone crushers in Kangra and Mandi districts and directed the electricity authorities to disconnect their power supply with immediate effect. The action is part of an intensified drive against crusher units allegedly operating without the required permissions or in violation of environmental norms.

The orders cover 10 stone crushers in Kangra district and two in Mandi. The board has also barred the units from continuing production through diesel generators or any other alternative power arrangement after disconnection, closing any route to bypass the closure. Sources said one unit each in Dehra, Fatehpur and Jaisinghpur and two in Nurpur had been directed to suspend operations. In Mandi district, the orders cover one crusher each in Karsog and Chachyot. The Executive Engineers of the electricity divisions concerned have been told to disconnect the power supply to the identified units and ensure compliance.

The action has been taken under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. These provisions empower pollution control authorities to issue binding directions, including the closure of industrial units and the disconnection of electricity and water supply for violations of environmental laws.

Earlier, the board had taken similar action against 13 stone crushers in Solan and Kangra districts. The latest orders against 12 more units point to an expansion of the drive, particularly in Kangra, where stone crushing and mining have remained a major environmental concern.

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Rahul Sharma, Regional Officer of the Pollution Control Board, Dharamsala, said the defaulters had been served two notices, of 15 and seven days, but failed to respond in time. The regional office then recommended disconnection of their power supply to the State Pollution Control Board. He said the defaulters had failed to renew their permanent registrations and some units were not equipped with pollution control devices.