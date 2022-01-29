Polythene bags being openly used in Nurpur markets

DESPITE the ban on polythene bags, shopkeepers in Nurpur, Jassur, Indora, Rehan, Raja ka Talab, Gangath and Damtal have openly been selling vegetables and groceries in them. Even the wholesale vegetable and fruit market at Jassur (Nurpur) are using large bags at the check-out counters. Vegetables and fruits coming from the neighbouring states can also be seen packed in large poly bags. It seems that the ban on the use and sale of polythene is only confined to office files and the administration has failed to implement the orders of the state government. — Madhur, NURPUR

Traffic jams IN Kufri an inconvenience

TRAFFIC in Kufri has become quite problematic. With the recent snowfall, arrival of tourists has increased and this has led to increase in haphazard parking on the roads, which results in the traffic jams. The Police Department needs to deploy more personnel at tourist spots to ensure smoother flow of traffic. — Devender, SHIMLA

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at:hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Environment #Pollution