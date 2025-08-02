Pong Dam water level nears danger mark; alert issued in Kangra, Hoshiarpur

The water level in Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra district has surged alarmingly in the last 24 hours, prompting an alert in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has announced that excess water will be released tonight through the dam’s spillway.

Advertisement

According to a communique from the Additional Superintending Engineer (Water Regulation), the reservoir level touched 1361.07 feet on Saturday morning — significantly higher than the 1328.45 feet recorded on the same day, last year. The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 1,410 feet, with 1,390 feet marked as the danger level.

With an average inflow of 87,586 cusecs recorded this morning, the BBMB has ordered to release 18,995 cusecs through the turbines.

Advertisement

The sudden rise is attributed to heavy rainfall in the Beas catchment area and the release of water from Pandoh Dam in Mandi district in the last few days.

Local tributaries like Dehar Khud, Buhal Khud and Dehri Khud were also in spate, further contributing to the inflow of water in Pong Dam.

Advertisement

“In view of the current inflow and rainfall forecast, excess water may be released through the spillway,” the engineer stated in an official order.

The BBMB authorities have asked the district administrations of Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Hoshiarpur (Punjab) to take immediate precautionary measures.

District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said that on his request, the BBMB authorities will release water from the dam slowly and steadily to prevent flooding in the low-lying Mand areas.

“Usually, BBMB used to release water only after the reservoir level touches the 1,390-feet mark, which often causes damage in the downstream areas. But this time, after closely monitoring the rising levels, I requested BBMB to begin controlled discharge earlier. This way, water will not stagnate in Mand areas, preventing losses to residents while also protecting the dam,” Bairwa said.

He added that this pre-emptive step would avert large-scale damage and ensure safer regulation of the reservoir during peak monsoon inflows.

Meanwhile, hooters have been installed at Rey, Sthana, Sansarpur Terrace, and Riyali areas of the Kangra district to issue red alerts ahead of any water release from the dam.