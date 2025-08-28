DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pong Dam water level remains above danger mark, high discharge continues

Pong Dam water level remains above danger mark, high discharge continues

Current level stands at 1,393.61 feet, which is over three feet above the danger mark
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:23 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The inflow into the reservoir was recorded at 79,780 cusecs on Thursday morning. Tribune file
The water level in Pong Dam continued to stay above the maximum permissible limit of 1,390 feet on Thursday morning, posing a critical situation in downstream areas.

According to an official data, the current level stands at 1,393.61 feet (525.929 meters), which is over three feet above the danger mark.

The inflow into the reservoir was recorded at 79,780 cusecs in the morning, while the outflow remains constant at 94,845 cusecs to manage excess water.

Earlier readings showed fluctuating inflows between 57,183 cusecs and 1,10,224 cusecs over the past several hours.

The BBMB authorities are maintaining high discharge levels to prevent further rise in water level, which has shown only a slight downward trend since the peak reading. 

The local officials of the administration in Indora and Fatehpur sub-divisions of Kangra district have urged residents in downstream areas to stay alert as the Beas River continues to carry heavy discharge due to the ongoing outflow from the dam.

District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said that the administration was closely monitoring the situation, and precautionary measures were being taken in the low-lying areas.

