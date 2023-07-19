Pong gates opened, 59 rescued after Nurpur villages flooded

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 18

The local administration with the assistance of NDRF teams evacuated 31 residents of Miyani village and 28 of Ghandran village in the Mand area of Indora subdivision in Kangra district this morning.

Helpline numbers District Disaster Management Authority 1077 Kangra Deputy Commissioner 7650991077

As per information, the villagers were marooned after the BBMB released water from the Pong Dam last evening. The dam water flooded the Beas and the two villages located along the river.

The SDM, Indora, told The Tribune that the Naib Tehsildar of Thakudwara informed him that 30 people were stranded in Ghandran village due to flooding of the area. He immediately called two NDRF teams from Nurpur. The NDRF personnel in the presence of Indora MLA Malinder Rajan, SDM and the DSP, Nurpur, started the rescue operation at 9 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the local administration also got information that 31 persons were stranded in Miyani village. The NDRF teams with the help of boats and tractor-trolleys evacuated all stranded persons from the two villages in a nine-hour overnight exercise. The SDM said that all rescued people had shifted to the houses of their relatives.

Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said that due to the rise in the water level in the Beas on Monday night, people were stranded in Ghandran and Miyani villages. He added that following the release of water from the Pandoh Dam, the water level in the Pong Dam reservoir had increased. He appealed to villagers living along the area downstream of the Pong Dam reservoir not to go near the water body.

Jindal exhorted people not to pay heed to any rumour and do not share fake news. He said that in case of a disaster, people should immediately inform the local panchayat pradhan, secretary, Patwari or contact the District Disaster Management Authority or the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, on helpline number 1077 and mobile phone number 7650991077.

