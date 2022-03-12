Pong oustees dejected at minister's response

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 11

Pong Dam oustees are dejected at the cold response of Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Food Processing Prahlad Patel to their delegation.

In a press note issued here, the oustees said a deputation consisting of 15 to 20 members from Jawali, Nurpur, Dehra, Baijnath and Kangra led by Kuldip Sharma and HC Guleri, senior vice-president and general secretary of the Pradesh Pong Bandh Visthapit Samiti, met the minister on March 4 at Dharamsala in the presence of Kishan Kapoor, Kangra MP.

The delegation told the minister that out of 20,722 displaced families, 16,352 were found eligible for the allotment of land, but only 5,000 oustees had been rehabilitated till date. Most of the reserved land for the oustees in Sriganganagar had been encroached upon.

The minister was also informed that during the lockdown period, the land of the oustees was sold on fake documents in Rajasthan. Several FIRs were lodged, but no action had been taken to restore the land to them.

The minister was informed that instead of the reserved land in Sriganganagar, the land was allotted to the oustees in Jaisalmer district along the Pakistan border in the restricted areas and at the tail-end of the chunk of the sandy land - the Thar desert - where basic amenities like drinking water, irrigation facilities, road, hospitals and electricity are not available.

