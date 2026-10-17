Pong oustees welcome online payment facility for Rajasthan land instalments

The Pong Dam Oustees Association has welcomed the launch of an online facility for depositing instalments against land (murabba) allotments in Rajasthan, saying it would save oustees considerable time, money and travel.

Hans Raj, president of the association and a resident of Purana Mataur village, thanked the Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation), Beas Dam Project, for introducing the facility, which enables landowners to make payments without visiting offices in person.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner (R & R) Kulbir Singh Rana said the online payment system was now fully functional through the Rajasthan Government’s Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS 3.0) e-Challan portal. “The facility has been introduced under the Revenue Management System (RMS) to eliminate physical travel and minimise procedural delays for oustees allotted land in Rajasthan,” he said.

Advertisement

Beneficiaries, or operators of designated Lok Mitra Kendras, can deposit instalments from any location using UPI, net banking, or debit and credit cards.

To facilitate hassle-free transactions, the office has also prepared a detailed user guide and a single-page visual workflow in both English and Hindi. The documents explain the process step by step, from portal registration to the generation of the e-Challan.

Advertisement

The association said the digital initiative would be particularly beneficial for oustees who had to undertake long journeys to fulfil payment formalities. The association expressed hope that the facility would make the process more accessible, transparent and convenient for families resettled in Rajasthan following the construction of the Pong Dam.