Poor arrangements disappoint youth

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 24

BJP leaders and the youth, who had travelled a long distance to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mandi today, were disappointed. The rally was cancelled due to an inclement weather. Moreover, there was no escape from rain as the sitting arrangements were made in an open space.

The youth had travelled throughout night from Chamba, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and other districts to reach Mandi to listen to the Prime Minister at the rally.

People started gathering at the Paddal ground around 9 am and within an hour most of the sitting blocks were occupied. Soon rain started and people got drenched as the sitting arrangements were made in an open space and umbrellas were not allowed at the Paddal ground. They picked up chairs to escape from getting wet.

People were not happy with that the arrangements at the rally venue, as there was no roof or cover to save them from rain.

Ministers, MLAs and other BJP leaders were also sitting in the open. They listened to the Prime Minister’s address till the end despite heavy rain.