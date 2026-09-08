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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Poor bear the brunt of soaring inflation: Cong

Poor bear the brunt of soaring inflation: Cong

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders hold a rally against the price rise in Hamirpur town on Monday.
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The rising inflation has removed sweetness from the cup of tea and thrown the poor into the fire of inflation under the Central Government, alleged Suman Bharti, district president of the Congress, while addressing a gathering at the Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur on Monday. The District Congress Committee had earlier organised a rally in the town as part of the Congress’ ‘Halla Bol’ campaign.

Bharti said that inflation had broken the common man’s back, making life difficult for the poor. He added that whether it was edible oil or other daily-use essentials, the prices of all goods were skyrocketing. He alleged that rising sugar prices had made the poor man’s tea tasteless and onion prices were bringing tears to the common man’s eyes, yet the Union Government remained indifferent.

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Bharti alleged that Himachal Pradesh had faced severe disasters thrice but the Central Government had not provided any financial assistance. He added that though the Prime Minister had announced a grant of Rs 1,500 crore no relief funds had been released to the state so far.

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