Poor bus service on holidays

The number of buses, both state-run and those run by private operators, is limited on the holidays, causing inconvenience to the public. Even though not many people travel on government holidays, enough number of buses should be operating in the city for the convenience of the commuters.

Anand, Kangra

No end to residents' water woes

there seems to be no end to the residents' water woes as the supply remains erratic. For the past two months, there has been acute shortage of water. At times, the residents are supplied water after five to six days. The government must take steps to ensure that water is supplied on alternate days at least. Rajesh Kumar, Shimla

Mc must Remove unsafe trees

the Shimla Municipal Corporation must remove all unsafe trees. These unsafe, uprooted trees have caused maximum damage to life and property. Several houses and vehicles have been damaged due to massive deodar tress falling on houses. A survey must be conducted to identify the unsafe trees, which should be removed on priority. Anjali, Shimla

