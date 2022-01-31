Poor garbage management in Kandaghat town is resulting in accumulation of waste on the roads. Animals can be seen rummaging through the garbage in search of food. The poor management is a mockery of the cleanliness drive organised by the civic authorities. It is high time that proper garbage collection and disposal system is put in place. — Rakesh, Kandaghat

Govt offices work at 50% staff, people suffer

ON account of the spread of Covid, staff in government offices has been restricted to 50 per cent and has given them another weekly off on Saturdays. However, the decision is resulting in the harassment of people visiting government offices for general work. When everything is open, why can’t government employees come to the office and do work? — Rajesh, Kangra

