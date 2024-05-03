Poor policies of Congress govt to blame for industry exodus: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

Jaswan-Pragpur MLA and former Industries Minister Bikram Singh today said that it was due to the wrong policies of the Congress government that the industry was exiting Himachal.

Bikram Singh, while addressing mediapersons here, said that even the prestigious projects of bulk drug park and medical devices park sanctioned by the Central government had been put on the backburner. He added that the Congress government had failed to create an investor-friendly environment in the state, and as a result investors were reluctant to set up units here.

He said that the Congress government had discontinued the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana, which during the BJP rule helped in providing self-employment avenues by giving loans up to Rs 1 crore to the youth. “The previous BJP government in Himachal had released Rs 225 crore for the Rs 1,923-crore bulk drug park project, besides earmarking 1,405 acres for it but the Congress government failed to finalise a financial investor for it,” he claimed.

Bikram Singh said that the progress on the Rs 350-crore bulk drug park approved by the Central Government in 2021 was also very poor. “The Centre was to provide Rs 100 crore for the project while Himachal was to provide Rs 250 crore and land, which it has failed to do,” he added.

