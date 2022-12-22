Poor results: HPU panel recommends old system

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 21

In view of a large number of students failing in Environmental Studies in the first year of under graduate courses, Himachal Pradesh University’s (HPU) committee has recommended that students may be allowed to clear this paper in any year of the degree course from the next academic session.

Currently, the students of all under-graduate streams have to clear the paper in the first year itself.

“Until 7-8 years back, students had the option to clear the paper anytime in three years. We have recommended the restoration of the old system,” said HPU Dean of Studies Kulbhushan Chandel, who headed the five-member committee formed to probe the poor result in the first year of BSc and B Com courses. The result in these two courses was 31 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

The committee has submitted its report and its recommendation on restoring the old system for Environmental Studies paper to HPU Pro Vice-Chancellor.

The recommendation will be taken up at various levels such as academic council, executive council for taking the final call on the matter.

“The recommendation has been made considering that a majority of the colleges do not have a dedicated teacher for Environmental Studies. The committee felt students should not suffer on this account and hence this recommendation has been made,” said Chandel.

While agreeing that restoring the old system would provide relief to the students, Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association general secretary Ram Lal Sharma feels how the recommendation is implement would be important, especially with the impending shift to New Education Policy.